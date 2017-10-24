Trailer : The Commuter

A second trailer for the Liam Neeson action film “The Commuter” has been released. The film sees a standard trip home from work turn nasty, and becomes a matter of life and death. “The Commuter” has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, and also stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Sam Neill and Elizabeth McGovern.

Check out the film from January 12, 2018.

In this action-packed thriller, Liam Neeson plays an insurance salesman, Michael, on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes, for himself and his fellow passengers.