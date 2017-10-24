Drew Goddard to pen script for Nevermoor

Drew Goddard, who wrote “The Martian”, has been tapped to write the script for “Nevermoor”, a big screen adaptation of the kids’ fantasy novel that’s set for release at the end of the month. Goddard will also produce the film for Twentieth Century Fox.

The studio picked up the rights to the film last year, and the book has yet to hit stands on October 31 with the full title “Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow”, written by Jessica Townsend.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the book “centres on Morrigan Crow, a girl born on an unlucky day who is blamed for all local misfortune, from hailstorms to hear attacks. It also means that she is doomed to died on her 11th birthday. Luckily (or unluckily) for her, Crow is found by a man named Jupiter North, who jets her off to a magical city named Nevermoor, where she can escape her fate — but only if she can beat out hundreds of other children in a set of dangerous trials and join an organization named the Wundrous Society”.