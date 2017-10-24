Spider-Man villain spin-off begins production

A movie – let’s admit it – we never expected to happen has officially kicked off production.

“Venom”, the “Spider-Man” spin-off that isn’t a spin-off, is officially before the cameras. The standalone superhero project, starring Tom Hardy and directed by Ruben Fleischer, is said to have mixed the light n’ fluffy tone of the recent “Spider-Man : Homecoming” for something as dark as constipated bear droppings. Will the dark Horror approach work? Guess weMll find out soon enough!