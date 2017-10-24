Logan spin-off in the scripting stages

In a tasty chat that covers the wide smiles and big ticks that “Logan” snared this year, as well as the widespread demand that Patrick Stewart get an Oscar nomination for his performance as Professor X, director James Mangold tells Heat Vision a little about a possible spin-off fixing on Dafne Keen’s Laura.

“We’re just working on a script,” Mangold says of a film that would center on the young mutant that cuddled up to adopted pop Wolverine in the flick.

It’s the success of Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” that’s seemingly kept comic-book movie Lowther Mangold on the path to develop the Laura/X-23 project.

“Patty’s success with that film only solidifies more for studios that there’s less to fear with a female protagonist,” says Mangold. “The more that keeps getting hit home, that ends up giving me more space turning around and going, ‘Well here we are with a female protagonist. That’s incredible. And what are we going to do with her?’ And that’s where we are with that [the Laura script] right now, dreaming.”

Hugh Jackman, who hung up his class at the end of “Logan” as an actor, confirmed he’ll have no involvement in the spin-off.

“No, I won’t be a producer on a Laura sequel,” says Jackman. “But I will be lining up on the Thursday night at 10 pm to watch it though. She is just phenomenal.”

Jackman is just assuming the film would open on a Thursday. Or maybe Thursday is his night off. Maybe Thursday is the day Fox employees can use their half-off pass?

But I digress, I think we’ll all be in line for that movie – Dafne Keen was a standout in “Logan”, and her character’s journey would seem only at the first iced coffee and chips stop-off. In the comics, of course, she goes onto to become the female Wolverine. So lots of bankable possibilities ahead.