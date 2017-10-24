Action titbits : Seagal, Bernhardt, Van Damme

A shot glass of casting titbits to wash down your breakfast with

General Commander

The eternally-busy Steven Seagal is breaking for films for a while – and when I say a while, I probably do mean a few weeks – to shoot a new series.

The Manila Times (via Manly Movie) says : In General Commander, Steven plays the role of former CIA agent Jake Alexander who is out to bring to justice the person responsible for the death of a friend and colleague. The fellow CIA agent was a vital member of his Alexander’s team but killed during a sling operation in Southeast Asia. After being told he cannot pursue plans to find the person who killed his friend, Alexander and his crew resign from the organization and form a rogue security unit funded by a rich friend.

The 12-episode series will reportedly shoot in various locales around the globe.

Escape Plan 3

Daniel Bernhardt, the “Matrix” and “Bloodsport II : The Next Kumite” actor who has had somewhat of a career resurgence thanks to showy parts in recent blockbusters like “John Wick” and “Atomic Blonde”, has joined Sylvester Stallone on “Escape Plan 3 : Devil’s Station”. Shot back to back with “Escape Plan 2”, the theeequel also stars Dave Bautista and Devon Sawa.

Bernhardt announced his anointment in an Instagram post.

What an honor and amazing experience it was to work with Sylvester Stallone and John Herzfeld on the sequel to Escape Plan.#actionmovie #tbt”

Jean-Claude Van Johnson

The new trailer for Amazon Studio’s “Jean-Claude Van Johnson”, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, has been spurring giggles this week. Looks like a goodie. Hits the streaming service this December.