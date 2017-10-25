Trailer : Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built

I’m sure you don’t need another movie to convince you not to play in haunted houses, but alas – here we are. Helen Mirren stars in “Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built” as the matriarch of the household in a crazy house that is constantly under construction with hidden passages and a lot of secrets – not to mention the scary ghosts n stuff.

Check out the horror film in cinemas from February 2, 2018. In the meantime, have a looksie at the thriller-filled trailer above!

Inspired by true events. On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. Constructed in an incessant twenty-four hour a day, seven day a week mania for decades, it stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms. To the outsider it looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the brilliant Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters…