First behind-the-scenes pic from the set of Cobra Kai revealed

It’s the sequel 33 years in the making, and the Karate Kid is finally making a comeback. The YouTube Red series reunites Daniel and Johnny with both Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reviving their roles as adults.

EW has the first look image from the set of the series, with some more details about the casting in the film. The show is also set to star Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, and Courtney Henggeler, along with guest-star Ed Asner.

Henggeler will play Daniel’s wife and business partner Amanda, Maridueña takes on the role of Miguel Diaz who is taken under the wing of a Cobra Kai master, Buchanan is Johnny’s street-smart son Robby Keene and Asner will guest as Johnny’s reluctant stepfather Sid Weinberg.

The official synopsis from EW reads: “Picking up 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the half-hour series finds Daniel and Johnny at different places in their lives. Whereas Daniel is living his best life as a family man and proud owner of the No. 1 car dealership in the Valley, Johnny has fallen a long way since the ’80s and is now a heavy drinking, short-fused antihero living in Reseda, doing odd jobs to make ends meet. However, their rivalry is reignited when they re-enter each other’s lives, which drives Johnny to rediscover his Cobra Kai roots and reopen the infamous karate dojo.”

The 10-episode series is set to debut on YouTube Red in 2018.

