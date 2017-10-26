Bad Boys spinoff TV series in the works

“Bad Boys” is set to come to TV screens, with a spinoff series featuring Gabrielle Union’s character front-and-centre. The popular films featured Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami Detectives.

Union’s character in Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett was introduced in “Bad Boys II”, and she plays the sister of Lawrence’s Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett. She also gets romantically involved with Smith’s Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey.

The details from Deadline are fairly scarce at this stage, but it seems that the project is currently being pitched to TV networks, and hails from producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Doug Belgrad. Executive producing would be Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

No word if Smith and Lawrence would appear in the spinoff series, but one would hope they make some kind of appearance to appease the long-time fans of the franchise.

Hopefully more news to come!