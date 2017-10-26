Casting : Adam Driver, Olivia Munn, Vincent D’Onofrio

Kylo Ren himself has joined the cast of “Black Klansman”, a Spike Lee production. Adam Driver joins John David Washington in the film, which has been adapted by a biography from Police Detective Ron Stallworth.

According to the Deadline story, the film tells the story of Ron Stallworth, a detective in Colorado Springs, Colo., who dared to challenge the Ku Klux Klan and thwart its attempts to take over the city. Police Detective Ron Stallworth (Washington) was at the centre of an undercover investigation that reached the heights of the organization. Stallworth miraculously gained status in their ranks – the shocking fact in this incredible story is Stallworth is an African American man.

Driver comes aboard as a character named Flip, a Jewish undercover police officer who is the best of the Colorado Springs police force. He’s already had many years of experience and is a quick study. He is known on the force for being anti-social, and he’s a perfectionist, critical of others’ mistakes, but brave and dedicated.

Olivia Munn has been tapped to star in “Hummingbird”, taking over Zoe Saldana’s role after she withdrew due to scheduling conflicts with “Avatar”. The “Predator” star joins the production, which is being directed by Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerström, and is about a female black-ops assassin (Munn) whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity (thanks Deadline).

“Daredevil” season three is bringing back Vincent D’Onofrio, as he reprises his role as Wilson Fisk. D’Onofrio’s character was the season 1 villain, as the Kingpin crime lord. A launch date for the series has not yet been announced, but Erik Oleson has been brought aboard as show runner for the third season (per Deadline).

Regarding D’Onofrio’s re-casting, EP and Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb stated: “Vincent is an exceptional actor who returns with the incredible gravitas he brings to Fisk.”