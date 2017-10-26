Veronica Mars is coming back

While he might be able to continually boast about spending life on Mars, Veronica still has One over Logan – she’s the better teen dick.

Granted, she’s hardly a “teen” these days. Spunky freelance detective Veronica Mars has grown up considerably since her TV heyday – as we saw in the feature film version from a couple of years ago (and her portrayer’s recent adulty turns in the likes of the “Bad Moms” movies and “The Boss”), that saw Kristen Bell’s One-time highschool sleuth transitioning into a career woman (still with a fondness for sleuthing).



And you know what? Big deal. Rob Thomas’s “Veronica Mars” may have started out as a show about a teenager that solves crimes involving (well, most of the time) her classmates but unlike, say, name-any-teen-drama, “Mars” lost nothing once its lead got older. In fact, it worked better than ever. In my opinion, it’s “captivating” – for lack of a better word – watching Mars transform into a feisty kid crimesolver to a young woman who, though still very much into solving crimes, knows she’s got to combine her “hobby” with more adult things – like pay bills and think more seriously about the future. But the personality remains the same. And that, combined with Bell’s infectious and wonderfully adorable performance, will keep fans hammering for more.



While the “Veronica Mars” feature film wasn’t a huge hit (and probably spelt doom for a film franchise), there seems to be significant interest from TV brass in bringing the character back to the box. It was hinted at Comic Con that Thomas and Bell may have already spoken to the powers-that-be about a limited event series, one which everyone – the show’s cast, the network – were all aboard on.

Bell has offered a new update on all that, suggesting in an interview with Indiewire at Facebook (via EW) that a “Veronica Mars” mini-series is as good as happening!

On Wednesday, “Veronica Mars” costar Ryan Hansen (Dick) was asked about a new series a Facebook Live interview with IndieWire, and he went and called Bell for the scoop.

“[Creator] Rob [Thomas] and I are sort of in constant contact about when we could do it again,” Bell said, while noting that part of the issue is her day job on The Good Place. “There’s a lot of willingness and commitment to doing it again.”

“Personally, and I think that Rob probably agrees, (A) we’ll never make the fans pay for it again, (B) the format works better in an episodic, where you get a little more of it,” she said. “So we want to do a miniseries. We are willing to put the effort in. I mean, if I have to do it as Murder, She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it. It’s going to happen.”

With so many of our favourite shows returning to TV this year, no surprise, really, that a more popular show like “Veronica Mars” looks to get a new lease of life. Bring it on. I’ve a Mars bar.

‘A long time ago, we use to be friends…