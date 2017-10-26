Deathstroke spin-off in the works

Whether or not he still plays the character in the recently overhauled “The Batman” – the Matt Reeves directed Dark Knight film which may or may not star Ben Affleck – as planned, Joe Manganiello seems to still be WB’s Deathstroke.

The “True Blood” actor is reportedly going to headline a “Deathstroke” feature for Warner Bros and “The Raid” director Gareth Evans.

According to The Wrap, Evans – who had already passed on an offer to helm another Warner superhero pic, “Justice League Dark” – impressed studio bosses with his pitch for the film, based on a character created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez.

Manganiello, whose other film credits include “Magic Mike” and “Sabotage”, got the nod to play Deathstroke last year when the studio and Ben Affleck were casting the villain role in the latter’s proposed “Batman” spin-off. With that movie seemingly a ways off from being anywhere near ready to go, the studio has seemingly decided to introduce film audiences to Deathstroke first. He’d likely return in a Batman film later on, assumingly.