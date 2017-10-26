Schwarzenegger reveals his Terminator 6 character

With director Tim Miller’s “Terminator” reboot expected to go before the cameras first quarter next year (in Budapest and Hungary), expect to hear quite a bit about the movie – being produced by series creator James Cameron- leading up to that looming kick-off date.

While we’ve learned already that the film will ignore the events of every “Terminator” movie besides the original two Cameron-directed films, star Arnold Schwarzenegger has expanded on that in a new interview. The actor suggests he’ll be reprising his T-800 role from the original films (as opposed to another character – like the chap who lent his likeness to the Cyborg) in a scenario that’ll simplify the mythology.

“I think Cameron and Tim came up with a concept where they can continue on with the T-800 but make a whole new movie. What they are doing now with this one is basically to just take a few very basic characters, like Linda Hamilton’s character and my character, and dismiss everything else. Just move away from all these rules of the timeline and other characters”, Schwarzenegger tells Business Insider.

“I think the T-800 model is a really interesting character. He’s a machine, can be destructive, can do things human beings can’t do, but at the same time when newer technology comes along the character is suddenly vulnerable and that makes him even more interesting.”

The sixth “Terminator” movie is one of two sequels Schwarzenegger shoots next year, with his “Twins” follow-up “Triplets” also inching forward at long last.