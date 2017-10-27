Vin Diesel confirms Fast and the Furious 9 + 10 director & Jordana Brewster

Vin Diesel has taken to Facebook to confirm the director for “Fast and the Furious 9”, with confirmation that Justin Lin is returning to the director’s chair. Not only that, but he will also direct the 10th instalment of the franchise.

Lin is responsible for a large chunk of the “Fast and the Furious” universe, climbing aboard the 3rd film “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” in 2006, and directing the subsequent 3 films before passing the buck to James Wan and F. Gary Gary for the 6th and 7th films.

The other announcement from Diesel’s clip was that Jordana Brewster had been brought back to the franchise. Brewster was absent from “The Fate of the Furious” this year, but due to popular demand (or so they say), will be back for “Fast 9” and it seems “Fast 10” as well. Brewster plays Diesel’s (Dominic Toretto) sister Mia in the films, and was also married to Paul Walker’s character Brian.

“Fast and the Furious 9” is due out April 10, 2020. Check out Diesel’s full video below.