Shark sequel 48 Metres Down gets 2019 release date

I’ll be honest, I never know whether to spell it “metres” or “meters” when I write about this movie. But whatever spelling you prefer – it doesn’t change the fact that there are more sharks coming to a theatre (theater?) screen near you!

Deadline have the news on this one, that the sequel to the surprisingly popular “47 Metres Down” is set for release June 28, 2019. Mandy Moore and Claire Holt starred in the original, but won’t be returning for the sequel. Obviously one of them got eaten, so that’s no surprise. OOPS spoiler alert!

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures will push the release theatrically worldwide from The Fyzz Facility. Johannes Roberts is back on board to direct “48 Metres Down”. James Harris, Mark Lane, Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones of The Fyzz Facility are producing. The script was written by Roberts and Ernest Riera.

While no casting announcements have been made as yet, the good news is we have more of an idea of the plot:

“The film takes place in the backpacking mecca of Brazil, against the backdrop of the country’s vibrant culture, party atmosphere and beautiful beaches. A group of five girls from different backgrounds and countries are united by their lust for life and adventure in the coastal metropolis of Recife. Looking to get off the well-worn tourist trail, they hear about a hidden underwater ruin from a local guide and seize the opportunity to discover their own Atlantis beneath the turquoise waves. Unbeknownst to them, the caves where the forgotten city lies are not completely uninhabited, and as they swim deeper into the submerged labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.”

Who’s excited – get those fins up if you are!!