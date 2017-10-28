Frost, Showtime ”musing” fourth season of Twin Peaks

‘’Twin Peaks: The Return’’ left us hanging like coat hangers on a wonky rail, but that doesn’t mean Agent Dale Cooper is stuck in his newly perplexed state for another quarter-century. And sounds like we won’t have to wait as long for new “Twin Peaks” episodes.

Series co-creator Mark Frost is hinting that a fourth season to the cult series is in the discussion stages.

“I haven’t decided yet [about the future],” Frost tells IndieWire. “I think it’s still an open question and it’s one that we’re looking at and one that I think Showtime is musing as well.”

“It’s something you have to think long and hard about,” Frost acknowledged. “We’ll make the decision when the time is right. There certainly is no sense of urgency about it.”

If Frost and co-creator David Lynch do pull the trigger on another season, it won’t hit the screens for a while. Lynch, admitting it took him years to get this season done, said that it could take as up to four years to do another round of eps.

In the interim, we’ve Frost’s new book “Twin Peaks : The Final Dossier” – which fills in some of the bits and bobs between the first two seasons and the later one – hitting on October 31.

An excerpt from the audio version has been released.