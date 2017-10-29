Robyn talks to Gale Anne Hurd, Aaron Mahnke and Robert Patrick for Lore

Inspired by Aaron Mahnke’s Podcast of the same name the “Lore” series, currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime brings to life the true stories behind our favorite horror tales. Unlike most “True story” shows “Lore” uses well-known actors, such as Robert Patrick (“Terminator 2”, “X-Files”, “The Wire”) in its dramatizations as well as a combination of media including animation. The combination of different mediums of storytelling results in a final product that will leave even the most skeptical of humans with chills and night terrors. Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead) acts as an executive Producer

At NYCC 2017 I had the privilege of being in the room with these artists and creators. To here what Gale Anne Hurd, Aaron Mahnke and Robert Patrick had to say follow the YouTube links below:





