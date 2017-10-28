Shazam! lead has been cast

The title role in DC’s “Shazam!” has been filled, with an unlikely contender taking the reigns on the job. Zachary Levi has been given the role of Shazam for the upcoming superhero film, reports THR.

The film follows a boy named Billy Batson, who can transform into an adult superhero by uttering the magic word “Shazam!” The name is an acronym of the ancient world gods and historical figures Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury, from which the big Batson derives his heroic attributes when in adult form.

The actor to play Billy Batson is still un-cast – or more likely remains unannounced at this stage. David F. Sandberg (“Lights Out”) will direct the film for New Line.

Levi is well known for his comic roles, having starred on TV’s “Chuck” from 2007 – 2012, but will also soon be seen in Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” as Fandral.

“Shazam!” is expected to begin production in February.