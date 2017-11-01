Release date of Creed 2 announced

The details for “Creed 2” have been trickling out through various sources over the past few months, and now the release date for the film has officially been announced.

Following news that the film was scheduled to begin production in February 2018 with Sylvester Stallone as director, MGM have announced the official release date as November 21, 2018.

Stallone has his hands in many pies for the next instalment of “Creed”, having also written the script and will star alongside Michael B. Jordan. Dolph Lundgren will also be returning as his character Ivan Drago.

Despite the emerging news for the film, specific plot details still remain unknown.