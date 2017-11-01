First look at The Post by Steven Spielberg

20th Century Fox have revealed the first official image from “The Post” by Steven Spielberg, which is to be released wide in January 2018.

The film is a star-studded affair, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep in the lead roles. The list of stars continues with Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Bruce Greenwood, Bob Odenkirk, Alison Brie, Sarah Paulson, David Cross, Michael Stuhlbarg, Zach Woods and Jesse Plemons. More celebrities than you can poke a stick at.

Check out the first official image from Steven Spielberg’s #ThePost. In theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/mCjZLj8odw — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) October 31, 2017

“The Post” is based on the Washington Post’s role in uncovering and reporting on the Pentagon Papers in the 1970s. Hanks stars as Ben Bradlee and Streep as Kay Graham.

The film will debut in US theatres December 22, 2017 and get a wide release from January 12, 2018.