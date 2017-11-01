Writer assigned to Black Adam project

Despite his shunning from “Shazam!”, Dwayne Johnson’s solo “Black Adam” film is making progress with Adam Sztykiel (“Due Date”) being assigned as the scriptwriter for the production, according to The Tracking Board.

A director has not yet been assigned to the project, but if Sztykiel wraps up negotiations to pen the script, that’s one step closer to production for the film, based on the “Shazam!” villain.

It was recently announced that Zachary Levi would take on the title role in the “Shazam!” film, but word a few weeks ago was that Johnson’s Black Adam character wouldn’t be making his debut in that particular film, but rather getting his own solo production.

Still waiting on an official release date for “Black Adam”.