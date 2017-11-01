Playboy pic hits the anchors

The Playboy biopic about billionaire mogul Hugh Hefner has been put on indefinite hold, reports Deadline. The film was set to have Jared Leto in the starring role, and Brett Ratner at the helm of the production, but now word is that Leto was never attached to the role, and never intended to be- according to his rep.

“Jared Leto is not and was not attached to a Brett Ratner-directed Hugh Hefner film, nor will he be working with him in the future. Earlier reports were incorrect and not confirmed by his representatives.”

Of course the comments from his rep could be a result of the accusations against Ratner, which recently came to light. Playboy Enterprises put a hold on the film following the untimely news:

“We are deeply troubled to learn about the accusations against Brett Ratner. We find this kind of behavior completely unacceptable. We are putting all further development of our projects with RatPac Entertainment on hold until we are able to review the situation further.”

Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment acquired the rights to the story a couple of years back, but it now seems likely that Playboy Enterprises won’t want touch them with a 10-foot pole.