24 franchise could make a comeback with a female lead

Just like Jack Bauer himself, it seems that “24” is not quite dead yet. According to Deadline, Fox is currently developing a new version of the franchise, but this time with a female as the lead character and set within the criminal justice system, as opposed to the counter-terrorism unit. The real-time element of the show would remain.

I reported on the potential resurrection back in August, but this new story comes with more details and a script commitment from Fox.

Executive producers Howard Gordon and Brian Grazer with Jeremy Doner on board to pen the script with Gordon. While plot details for the new series remain up-in-the-air, Deadline has sources that say the potential series focuses on a female prosecutor who uncovers a legal conspiracy and has to work against the clock to save a death row inmate facing imminent execution whom she had helped prosecute but may be innocent. The whole show would tackle a new world with new characters each season.

Following the death of “24: Legacy”, efforts have been made to resurrect the show, after the original eight-season run on Fox proved to be a great success.