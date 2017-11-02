It’s official : Beyonce joins cast of the live-action Lion King

There’s been months of speculation regarding Beyonce’s potential casting in Jon Favreau’s live-action adaptation of “The Lion King”, and it’s now been made official, with Queen B set to voice the role of Nala.

Beyonce made the casting Facebook official by posting a picture of the casting sheet, showing all the stars from the upcoming film. The official cast includes Donald Glover as Simba; Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar; and James Earl Jones, who will reprise his voice role as Mufasa from the animated film and series.

The cast, which officially was announced today, also includes Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Eric Andre as Azizi, Florence Kasuma as Shenzi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari, JD McCrary as Young Simba and Shahadi Wright Joseph as Young Nala.