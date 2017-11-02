Four Weddings and a Funeral headed to TV

The 90s classic film “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is getting turned into an anthology series for Hulu. The hourlong series will be inspired by the 1994 British comedy, and will be written and executive produced by Matt Warburton, the exec producer behind “The Mindy Project”, as well as star Mindy Kaling.

Deadline reports that the series follows a group of friends as their lives intersect through these five events, with each season following a different story arc. It is still early in the process, but I hear there is an idea to have different characters in a different location each season, with the lead possibly remaining the same.

They also report that two scripts for the straight-to-series project will be written, with a decision on which to pursue being made early in the new year. There are also talks of each season having different characters in different locations, but the same lead.