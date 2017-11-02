Trailer : Permanent

Rainn Wilson and Patricia Arquette star in “Permanent”, a comedy film written and directed by Colette Burson. The film is set in the early 80s, which yes – means lots of bad hair. Check out the trailer above.

It’s the early 80’s in small town Virginia and “Perms” are all the rage. 13-year Aurelie dreams about getting one to finally fit in at her new school but when her clueless parents bring her to a hairdressing academy to save a few bucks, things go incredibly wrong. This is the story about adolescence, socially awkward family members and bad hair.

In theaters and on demand December 15