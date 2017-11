A second trailer for “Downsizing” starring Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, and Kristen Wiig has been released by Paramount.

A big world is waiting on December 22.

When scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall as a solution to over-population, Paul (Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.