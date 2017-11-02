Goosebumps sequel moves forward with new writer

The sequel to “Goosebumps” is moving along, with Rob Lieber being tapped by Sony to pen a script, according to Variety. The report notes that Lieber’s script is one of several circulating around Sony, and that Lieber’s version doesn’t include lead actor Jack Black.

Black was the star of the 2015 film, but has not yet signed a deal for a sequel, however that doesn’t necessarily rule him out of the follow up. Other scripts being written do have Black’s character involved.

Sony has had the film pencilled for release September 2018, however as the film is still in scripting stages, and no cast has been announced, this could certainly change.