AFM : poster for JT LeRoy biopic

The upcoming biopic about JT LeRoy has a new poster on display at this year’s American Film Market (AFM). The film stars Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, Diane Kruger, and Jim Sturgess, and is being directed by Justin Kelly.

Interestingly, the title on the poster is simply “JT” so it could simply be known as that when it’s released.

The logline for “JT” reads:

This captivating true story goes behind the scenes of the hoax of JT LeRoy – a girl pretending to be a boy who identifies as transgender, duping the rich and famous in Hollywood, the fashion world, and elite literary circles.

The film has been filmed, and is in post-production.