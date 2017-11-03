First image from Destination Wedding featuring Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder

The upcoming romantic-comedy “Destination Wedding” starring Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder wrapped up principal photography earlier last month, and the first image has been revealed online.

The film is being directed by Victor Levin, and centres on two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests, both pariahs at this affair, who develop a mutual affection despite themselves. But to act on those feelings would be to trust hope over experience, a foolish choice indeed.

It’s a reuniting for Reeves and Ryder, having previously starred in “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and “A Scanner Darkly” together.

Check out the first look image below.