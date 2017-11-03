Casting : Shazam!; White Fang

Following news that Zachary Levi has been cast as the lead in “Shazam!” for the upcoming film, so more casting news is starting to trickle through.

Grace Fulton, who was most recently in “Annabelle: Creation”, is in negotiations to join the film, which would see her reunited with director David F. Sandberg, who directed “Creation” and is on board for “Shazam!”. Peter Safran, who also worked on “Creation”, is producing. The news comes via Variety, who note that Fulton would play one of Billy Batson’s friends.

Another interesting piece of news is that Mark Strong is reportedly in talks to join the cast as the film’s main villain. The Wrap reports that Strong would play Doctor Sivana in the upcoming film. Strong has been in the DC universe previously, starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in “Green Lantern” as villain Sinestro.

Of course it isn’t clear if this news is confirmed, or whether someone just picked him for a rumour based on the bald head.

“Shazam!” is the next DC film to begin production, likely in February 2018.

It’s a bit of a “Parks and Recreation” reunion, with Rashida Jones and Nick Offerman joining the voice cast of “White Fang”, an animated film based on Jack London’s classic 1906 novel. Alexandre Espirages is on board to direct the film.

According to the Deadline exclusive, the film is based on the classic tale of a canine’s pull between life in the wild and a life of domestication. Offerman and Jones will voice the married couple Weedon and Maggie Scott.