AFM : first poster for Trading Paint

Moviehole have a first look at the poster for “Trading Paint”, the upcoming film starring John Travolta, Shania Twain, Toby Sebastien and Michael Madsen.

The poster was unveiled at this year’s AFM conference, check it out below:

“Trading Paint” sees a veteran race car driver and his son, a fellow driver, overcome family and professional conflicts, balancing competition, ego, resentment and a racing nemesis to come out stronger on the other side.

The film is being directed by Karzan Kader and is expected to release in 2018.