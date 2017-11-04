Jon Hamm cast in supernatural thriller Off Season

“Baby Driver” star Jon Hamm has been cast in “Off Season”, a supernatural thriller from writer/director Jonathan van Tulleken.

According to the Deadline report, “Off Season” is about a man who goes in search of his elderly father who has mysteriously disappeared. Set in the harsh, frozen Canadian tundra, the son’s feverish search exposes shocking family secrets long buried.

The film is currently in pre-production, and is set to begin filming in Canada in early 2018. It’s being produced by Nira Park and J. Miles Dale.