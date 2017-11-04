Lord of the Rings TV series in talks

We could soon see “The Lord of the Rings” on TV, with a series adaptation on Amazon being discussed with Warner Bros. and the estate of J.R.R. Tolkien, according to Variety.

While still in early stages, the studio is said to be shopping a TV series based on the novels by Tolkien around, to which Amazon have emerged as the frontrunner.

CEO for Amazon, Jeff Bezos, is said to be personally negotiating a deal for the series, who is said to be a huge fan of high fantasy and science fiction.

Whoever nabs the rights to the series, no doubt it’ll be a popular addition to TV, especially following the feature films from Peter Jackson.