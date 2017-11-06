Shazam! : Billy Batson has been cast

In the latest “Shazam!” casting news, Asher Angel has been given the role of Billy Batson, reports Variety. Angel is known from the Disney Channel show “Andi Mack”.

Angel joins Zachary Levi as the lead role, and Grace Fulton as one of Batson’s friends in the film, which is being directed by David F. Sandberg. Rumours have been circulating that Mark Strong is in talks to join the production as Shazam’s key villain, but no further word has been made on this.

“Shazam!” follows a boy (Angel) who can transform into an adult superhero by uttering the magic word “Shazam!” The name is an acronym of the ancient gods and historical figures Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury, who Batson derives his heroic attributes from when in adult form.