Trailer : Fifty Shades Freed

Well, it’s not yet the end of the year, but already your Valentine’s Day plans are sorted. The final chapter of the “Fifty Shades” trilogy is here in the form of “Fifty Shades Freed”, and we see Mr and Mrs Grey begin their life as a married couple.

The question is though, can marriage keep the adventurous Christian faithful, and can good sex solely keep their union strong? Find out these questions and more in the ‘climax’ of the series, hitting cinemas February 14th, 2018.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Freed, the climactic chapter based on the worldwide bestselling “Fifty Shades” phenomenon. Bringing to a shocking conclusion events set in motion in 2015 and 2017’s blockbuster films that grossed almost $950 million globally, the film arrives for Valentine’s Day 2018.

Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs. Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. Also returning from prior Fifty Shades entries are Academy Award® winner Marcia Gay Harden, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Jennifer Ehle, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Callum Keith Rennie, Bruce Altman and Robinne Lee, who are joined for the first time by Arielle Kebbel and Brant Daugherty.

Fifty Shades Freed is directed by Fifty Shades Darker’s James Foley (Fear, House of Cards) and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, the creator of the culture-spanning blockbuster series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on the novel by James.