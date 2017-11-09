Moviehole in Hollywood : A night with Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour

You heard it right, the team at Moviehole are here in the heart of entertainment, in Hollywood, Los Angeles! For the next week we will cover film events and some awesome interviews – so keep an eye out.

Last night we were lucky enough to attend a preview screening of Gary Oldman’s new political drama “Darkest Hour”, with a Q&A with the man himself, largely based on the makeup transformation he undertook to become Winston Churchill.

Seriously though, the work the make-up team put into this film is HUGE. Oldman is unrecognisable as the political leader Churchill, which has a lot to do with the team behind the make-up, but also to Oldman’s flawless acting. Oldman appeared at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles with Kazuhiro Tsuji, Dave Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick to discuss the process they went through to create the film.

It took over 3 hours every day in the chair to master the look of Churchill (and a total over over 20o hours), but we can only say – they nailed it. It wasn’t just the face of the former Prime Minister that was key to his look, it was also his body – as he was a lot heavier than Oldman. As Oldman is nearing the age of 60, he didn’t want to have to put on the weight as it would’ve been too tough on his body.

Director Joe Wright has chosen a stellar supporting cast for the film, including “Baby Driver’s” Lily James as Churchill’s personal secretary, and Ben Mendelsohn, Kristin Scott Thomas, Stephen Dillane, and Ronald Pickup.

Stay tuned for our official review of “Darkest Hour”!