Kids, if you do bad things, you have to deal with the consequences. “All the Money in the World” is complete. It’s ready to go. It’s done. It’s dusted. And it’s ready to debut at the AFI film festival in Los Angeles (where Moviehole currently are). However there’s one problem, and that problem is that director Ridley Scott doesn’t want Kevin Spacey in his film anymore.

So in a bold move, Scott, alongside Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas have decided to remove Spacey and replace him with Christopher Plummer. It’s a tough call to make, especially since they’re determined to keep the December 22 release date. Gotta work quick!

Deadline has the official report, which notes that Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams are cooperating to reshoot all Spacey’s scenes with Plummer in the role of J Paul Getty – commencing immediately. While Spacey’s role isn’t a huge inclusion, it’s said to be very important to the narrative. Not to mention the marketing materials for the film.

“All the Money in the World” also stars Charlie Plummer as the kidnapped John Paul Getty III, along with Timothy Hutton, Olivia Grant, Andrew Buchan, Romain Duris and Charlotte Beckett.

Rome, 1973. Masked men kidnap a teenage boy named Paul. His grandfather, J. Paul Getty, is the richest man in the world, a billionaire oil magnate, but he’s notoriously miserly. His favorite grandson’s abduction is not reason enough for him to part with any of his fortune. All the Money in the World follows Gail, Paul’s devoted, strong-willed mother, who unlike Getty, has consistently chosen her children over his fortune. Her son’s life in the balance with time running out, she attempts to sway Getty even as her son’s mob captors become increasingly more determined, volatile and brutal. When Getty sends his enigmatic security man Fletcher Chace to look after his interests, he and Gail become unlikely allies in this race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.