Trailer : Game Night

Warner Bros. Pictures has the first trailer to “Game Night”, an action comedy with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams as a couple attending a weekly games night. They are part of a mammoth cast including Kyle Chandler, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Jesse Plemons, Danny Huston and Michael C. Hall.

Check out the trailer above, and see it in cinemas from March 2, 2018.

Jason Bateman (the “Horrible Bosses” films, TV’s “Arrested Development”) and Oscar nominee Rachel McAdams (“Spotlight,” “Dr. Strange”) team up in New Line Cinema’s action comedy “Game Night.” John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein are directing the film, marking their second film as co-directors, following “Vacation.”

Joining Bateman and McAdams in the cast are Billy Magnussen (“Bridge of Spies,” TV’s “American Crime Story”), Sharon Horgan (Amazon’s “Catastrophe”), Lamorne Morris (TV’s “New Girl”), Kylie Bunbury (TV’s “Pitch,” “Under the Dome”), Jesse Plemons (“Black Mass,” TV’s “Fargo”), Danny Huston (“Wonder Woman,” “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”), with Michael C. Hall (TV’s “Dexter” and “Six Feet Under”) and Kyle Chandler (“Manchester by the Sea,” TV’s “Bloodline”).

Bateman and McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s charismatic brother, Brooks (Chandler), arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all part of the game…right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this “game”—nor Brooks—are what they seem to be. Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they’ve ever had…or game over.

Daley and Goldstein are directing “Game Night” from an original screenplay by Mark Perez (“Accepted”). John Davis (“Joy”), John Fox (TV’s “The Blacklist”), Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente (“Bad Words”) are producing, with Marc S. Fischer serving as executive producer. The behind-the-scenes team includes director of photography Barry Peterson (“Central Intelligence,” “We’re the Millers”), Oscar-nominated production designer Michael Corenblith (“How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Apollo 13”), editors Jamie Gross (“Vacation”), Gregory Plotkin (“Get Out”) and David Egan (“Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return”), and costume designer Debra McGuire (“Vacation,” “Ted”). The film will be released worldwide beginning March 2, 2018.