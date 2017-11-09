Sandra Bullock to star in Let Her Speak

Sandra Bullock has just signed on to play Democratic Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis in “Let Her Speak”, under the provision she gets to work with a director she likes – reports Deadline.

The film is about the historic day in which Senator Davis singlehandedly staged a 13-hour filibuster – on June 25, 2013. Her stamina not only thwarted GOP leaders’ plans to enact one of the country’s most restrictive anti-choice laws, but resulted in the most far-reaching Supreme Court victory for reproductive rights in a generation – not only changing her own life, but the lives of American women.

Producers for the film include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, alongside Jonathan Shukat and Bullock. Word is now they are quickly working towards finding a director and distributor.