New trilogy of Star Wars films coming from Rian Johnson

Writer/director of “The Last Jedi”, Rian Johnson, has been tapped by Disney and Lucasfilm to write and direct a new trilogy of “Star Wars” films. While the films will fall under the “Star Wars” umbrella, they will have brand new characters and be set within a separate galaxy – one which has never been explored before.

The news comes via Deadline, who reports that Disney Chief Bob Iger unveiled the plan to company analysts. StarWars.com also have the full report, confirming Johnson’s involvement as writer and director of the trilogy, with Ram Bergman to produce.

Per the official statement:

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.” “We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi,” Johnson and Bergman said in a joint statement. “Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films.”

“The Last Jedi” will be in cinemas from December 15, and as per the website – no Porgs are available for comment on this fantastic news!