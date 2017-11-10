Blumhouse thriller Truth or Dare gets release date

Universal Studios have set a release date of April 27, 2018 for the Blumhouse supernatural thriller “Truth or Dare”, which stars Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey. It also co-stars Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto, and Sophia Taylor Ali.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, the film centres on a harmless game of “Truth or Dare” among friends that turns deadly when someone — or something — begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse the dare.

Blumhouse have had a lot of success with the horror genre, with 2017 alone bringing “Split”, “Get Out” and “Happy Death Day”. 2018 will also see “The Purge: The Island”, “Insidious: The Last Key” and the reboot of “Halloween”.