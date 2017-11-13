Giveaway : Sharknado 5: Global Swarming DVDs

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of here at Moviehole, it’s movies about sharks. And so we’ve teamed up with Universal Sony Pictures to give away 10 copies of the new “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” DVD.

The year’s biggest shark phenomenon “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” blows into town this summer and arrives on DVD from November 15, 2017. With much of North America lying in ruins, the rest of the world braces for the inevitable: a global Sharknado. From London to Asia, Australia to Italy, Fin (Ian Ziering) and his family must put a stop to the Sharknado.

In “Global Swarming”, the Sharknado sisters are established as a secret society of fighters. Enlisting Fin’s help they go on the adventure of a lifetime to find an ancient artefact that can vanquish Sharknado. When the deadly weather of shark-infested storms bombard cities around the world will our chainsaw-wielding hero Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and partner in crime April Wexler (Tara Reid) save the world from this jaw snapping shark or will they crumble under pressure?

This thrilling shark sequel brings back the return of the original cast including Tara Reid (American Pie, my boss daughter), Ian Ziering (Godzilla) and Cassandra Scerbo (Bring it On, Teen Spirit). Filmed in more than five countries, including the UK and Australia, Anthony C. Ferrante, who directed the first four films, is back to helm this latest instalment, based on a script by Scotty Mullen.

“Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” is an entertaining, enjoyable, creative, and glorious movie not to be missed! Catch it on DVD out November, 15.

For your chance to win a copy, simply enter your details below and let us know the absolute WORST thing about a Sharknado would be?