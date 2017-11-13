Moviehole in Hollywood : a roundtable with the Indie Contenders

As part of the AFI Fest 2017, we here at Moviehole are in Hollywood to be amongst the glitz and the glamour, star spot and get the latest on all the great movies.

We had the opportunity to attend a roundtable of the Indie Contenders, with a diverse panel of artists who have done standout work in independent film this year.

Presented by The Hollywood Reporter and moderated by columnist and blogger Scott Feinberg, the panel will feature a 90-minute discussion with the artists about their careers and influences, as well as the challenges and rewards of working on indies. Panelists include Sean Baker (THE FLORIDA PROJECT), Richard Gere (NORMAN: THE MODERATE RISE AND TRAGIC FALL OF A NEW YORK FIXER), Salma Hayek (BEATRIZ AT DINNER), Diane Kruger (IN THE FADE), Kumail Nanjiani (THE BIG SICK), Robert Pattinson (GOOD TIME), Margot Robbie (I, TONYA) and Lois Smith (MARJORIE PRIME). The roundtable is presented by The Hollywood Reporter and will be moderated by Scott Feinberg their lead awards analyst.

From left to right : Lois Smith, Robert Pattinson, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Sean Baker, Salma Hayek, Richard Gere.

Each panelist spoke about their upcoming independent films, and how important it is to support the independent markets as well as the big studio films.

Be sure to see their films – each trailer is linked below.

“The Florida Project” (written and directed by Sean Baker)

“Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer” (starring Richard Gere)

“Beatriz at Dinner” (starring Salma Hayek)

“In the Fade” (starring Diane Kruger)

“The Big Sick” (starring and written by Kumail Nanjiani)

“Good Time” (starring Robert Pattinson)

“I, Tonya” (starring and produced by Margot Robbie)

“Marjorie Prime” (starring Lois Smith)