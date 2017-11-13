Trailer : The Greatest Showman

20th Century Fox has released the second trailer for “The Greatest Showman”, starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, and featuring original songs by the Academy Award® Winning lyricists of La La Land, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Step inside the magical world of P.T. Barnum and experience the birth of show business!

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

“The Greatest Showman” hits theatres everywhere on December 20, 2017!