Suits season 8 could go on without Patrick J. Adams & Meghan Markle

With the second half of “Suits” season 7 kicking off shortly, rumours of the departure of two leads are circling. Word is that Patrick J. Adams & Meghan Markle may not return to the show for the 8th season, after their contracts are wrapped up by the end of the 7th.

Deadline have the inside word, noting that both Adams and Markle will have fulfilled their contractual obligations and are therefore eyeing an exit – but with a “no comment” coming from Universal.

Gina Torres left the series last year, but her popular character Jessica getting a spin off series, off the back of season 7 – with her new life in Chicago front and centre.

Adams flew into the spotlight thanks to “Suits” where he starred as Mike Ross, alongside Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter. Markle also got a big break from the show, as Rachel Zane, who is currently engaged to Adams’ character. Her personal life seems to have been of more interest lately than her professional career, though.

