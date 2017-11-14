Deadwood movie filming next year!?

Almost a decade after news surfaced that HBO’s “Deadwood” might find its way back courtesy a new movie or mini-series, intel has surfaced suggesting David Milch’s acclaimed western series might get its long-awaited sequel in 2018.

TV Line reports that, even though HBO has yet to officially greenlight it, a “Deadwood” telemovie looks to begin filming in Fall 2018.

It was reported earlier this year that Milch had cracked the story, settling on a script that would appeal to fans new and old, and now its been reported that most of the actors from the original series have read said script and given it the thumbs up (rumour has it the script fixes on the town burning, which actually happened in September 1879, and saloon chief Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) fleeing by barge).

Most of the cast, predominantly Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant, would reprise their roles.

In addition to getting commitment from their original acting troupe, HBO have apparently started reaching out to directors.