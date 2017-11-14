Various Superhero Bits : Mobius, The Batman, Man of Steel 2, Wonder Woman 2

Mobius

Sony Pictures are planning to follow the upcoming “Venom” with another film set within the Spidey universe. Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama have written the script for a film based on comic character Mobius the Living Vampire. (THR)

Man of Steel 2/ The Batman

“Justice League” producer Charles Roven had little news to share on the next Superman and Batman Solo Movies but did suggest they’re both still happening – and the latter, as far as he knows, with Ben Affleck returning as Batman. Washington Times.

Wonder Woman 2

Warner’s “Wonder Woman” sequel has moved up six weeks from December 13, 2019 to November 1, 2019, to avoid competition with Disney’s “Star Wars Episode IX”. While on the subject, despite reports that Gal Gadot mightn’t return to reprise her role if Brett Ratner has any involvement in the film, the actresses reps deny the dialogue, suggesting Gadot is definitely back.