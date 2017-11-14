Amazon wins LOTR, MGM/Annapurna for Bond

Amazon Studios has officially snagged the recently announced “Lord of the Rings” series, while MGM & Annapurna are nearing a deal to distribute the next James Bond film domestically.

Word is the streaming service paid upwards of $200 million for the small-screen take on the JR Tolkien series. Netflix reportedly offered half that.

At this stage, Peter Jackson – nor anyone else involved in the recent “LOTR” & “The Hobbit” series’ – are involved.

While MGM will (likely) market the 25th Bond film in the US, overseas rights are still up for grabs – with Universal, Warner Bros and Sony battling hard.

The new film, again starring Daniel Craig, will be released November 8, 2019.

Via ‘Deadline’