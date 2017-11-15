Galaxy Quest TV series co-anchored by new characters

Like so many of the recent reboots, the upcoming “Galaxy Quest” TV series will try to appease both fans of the original movie and newcomers by glueing together characters new and old.

Speaking to Slashfilm about his role in “The Disaster Artist”, series writer Paul Scheer offered an update on the series, which is being produced for Amazon.

“Right now, I just handed in my first script to Amazon, so I’m in that zone. I’m excited about it. It’s a bigger idea that’s kind of morphed and changed a little bit. Not much.

The thing I keep on saying about it, without giving too much away – because it’s going to be so long before people get to see it, I don’t want people to get too burnt out on me telling you what it’s about before it gets to that point – but for me, it was really important to do service to a ‘Galaxy Quest’ story that gives you everything that you want and indoctrinates people who have never seen ‘Galaxy Quest’ into what the fun of that world is. That ‘Tropic Thunder,’ ‘Galaxy Quest’ world.

And also to continue the story of our original characters and have consequences from the first film. So it is mixing two casts. It’s separate kind of adventures that kind of merge, and I’m looking at this first season not as episodic, but as a serialized story.

So, the only way I’ve been looking at it is, using everything from the first movie and making the reasons for everything not just – I want to avoid anything that could be viewed as a reboot for reboot’s sake. There are real reasons behind these choices – maybe too much so.”

No word on which characters from the original 1999 movie will be back but one might suspect that Tim Allen – especially now that he’s been freed up, following the cancelation earlier this year of his series “Last Man Standing” – is already a lock. The movie also featured the likes of Sigourney Weaver, Sam Rockwell, Tony Shalhoub, Justin Long and the late Alan Rickman.