Tom Cruise could star in Tarantino’s next

Hard to believe that Tom Cruise and Quentin Tarantino haven’t worked with each other yet. If the deal makers get it right, that’s about to change.

Cruise is being pursued to play one of the two male leads in Tarantino’s next movie, which is said to be set in the late ‘60s, early ‘70s and ties in a subplot about the Manson killing spree.

The untitled movie is the first Tarantino production not to go through the troubled Weinstein Company/Miramax. Companies bidding for it reportedly include Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures, and Paramount Pictures. Fox are also said to be interested but aren’t gunning as hard as the others for it.

David Heyman (of the “Harry Potter” films) is onboard to produce so One might speculate that they’ll go to Warner first, based on his ongoing and seemingly successful relationship with the studio.

The $100 million dollar film will reportedly shoot mid-2018 for a 2019 release. Cruise’s schedule, which is pretty choca bloc (“Top Gun 2”) is likely going to take up a lot of his time next year, could prevent the actor from taking on the part.

Via ‘Variety’